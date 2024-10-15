Duke picked as preseason ACC favorite

Duke is the preseason pick to win the ACC, as forecast by a media vote.

It’s the second straight season and ninth of the last 12 that Duke is the preseason favorite to win the ACC. The Blue Devils finished second behind UNC last season; Duke’s last regular-season title was Mike Krzyzewski’s final season, 2021-22.

Freshman Cooper Flagg was voted onto the preseason All-ACC team, garnering 52 of a possible 54 votes. The phenom who doesn’t turn 18 for another two months received the second-highest number of votes for preseason player of the year, behind UNC’s RJ Davis.

Flagg received all but one of the votes for preseason rookie of the year.

Duke leads three Tobacco Road teams that were picked atop the league, with UNC picked second and Wake Forest picked third. Rounding out the quartet is N.C. State, coming off a Final Four run, which is picked to finish eighth in the ACC.

Here is the full list of preseason picks, starting with projected standings:

1. Duke (42 first-place votes)

2. UNC (11)

3. Wake Forest (1)

4. Clemson

5. Virginia

6. Miami

7. Pittsburgh

8. N.C. State

9. Louisville

10. Notre Dame

11. Syracuse

12. Georgia Tech

13. SMU

14. Virginia Tech

15. Florida State

16. California

17. Stanford

18. Boston College

Preseason All-ACC first-team (votes received)

RJ Davis, UNC (54, unanimous)

Cooper Flagg, Duke (52)

Hunter Sallis, WF (52)

Markus Burton, ND (41)

Nijel Pack, Miami (37)

Preseason All-ACC second-team (votes received)

Ian Schieffelin, Clemson (36)

Chase Hunter, Clemson (31)

Jamir Watkins, FSU (26)

Baye Ndongo, GT (21)

Ishmael Leggett, Pitt (20)

Preseason player of the year results (votes received)

RJ Davis, UNC (40)

Cooper Flagg, Duke (10)

Hunter Sallis, WF (3)

Maxime Raynaud, Stanford (1)

Preseason rookie of the year

Cooper Flagg, Duke (53)

Jeremiah Wilkinson, Cal (1)