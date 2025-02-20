Duke ‘optimistic’ it’ll have Maliq Brown back this season

There is optimism that Duke will have Maliq Brown back on the court at some point this season.

The Blue Devils just don’t know when that could be.

“We … did all the imaging, positive news. There’s nothing abnormal that you aren’t ready to see with a dislocated shoulder,” coach Jon Scheyer said via Zoom on Thursday. “I think we’re optimistic that we can get him back this season.

“I think the hardest part is a lot of it has to do with his stability which, right now, he’s pretty sore still. We have to see how much time that takes.”

Scheyer added that Brown won’t play “in the next week or so.” Duke plays Illinois in New York on Saturday night, and goes to Miami on Tuesday.

Brown suffered the injury late in the first half of Duke’s 80-62 victory at Virginia. On a play that seemed routine enough — certainly one we’ve become accustomed to seeing from Brown — he reached to deflect a pass and immediately recoiled and doubled over, grabbing his left shoulder.

Duke has five games left in the regular season and a one-game lead on Clemson and Louisville in the ACC standings. The Blue Devils hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with Louisville, by way of their win against the Cardinals back in December, but Clemson holds the head-to-head edge as the only ACC team to have beaten Duke.

“I’d say it’s a few weeks,” Scheyer said. “But Maliq will do whatever he can to get back on the floor. We’re happy that we didn’t see anything crazy in there.”

Traditional counting stats for Brown will never tell the story of his impact. He’s averaging 2.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, and has 33 assists and 30 steals in 21 games. Per EvanMiya, Brown is Duke’s second-best defensive player behind Cooper Flagg, with a Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating of 3.16 (DBPR incorporates a player’s individual efficiency stats and on-court play-by-play impact).