NEW YORK – Kyle Filipowski is the engine that drives the Duke basketball team.

The sophomore All-American usually does that by scoring. So if you were to hear Friday night that Filipowski took all of one shot in the Blue Devils’ first-round NCAA Tournament game against Vermont, you’d figure Duke had joined Auburn and Kentucky as high seeds that got beat.

But the Blue Devils didn’t need Filipowski's offense Friday. All of the other things he did were more than enough.

The future NBA first-round pick scored three points, all from the line, but had 12 rebounds, two steals, and three blocked shots in Duke’s 64-47 triumph.

“I didn't know he only had three points,” Duke forward Mark Mitchell said. “He just did what it took to win. “We ran our offense through him and we got good looks and open shots and that's all you can ask for.”

“So many guys get caught up in stats, especially young players, it can be about scoring,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. “He does so much for our team. But for him to be such a willing passer, and we have so much shooting on the floor, I thought it was just a big-time game by him to be honest with you. And it's a lesson for any high school player that's trying to make it. Like he impacted the game taking one shot.

“Do we need to get him more shots? Yes. But I thought he made some great reads,” Scheyer said.

Filipowski, a second-team All-American, was doubled and harassed in the paint by the Catamounts all night. In the second half he rarely even looked for his shot, content to wait for the double team he knew was coming, then find Tyrese Proctor or Jared McCain for open jump shots.

It was an impressive display of patience from Filipowski, one that fellow big man Ryan Young noticed.

“Maybe he doesn’t do that last year, or earlier this year, but it was a great job by him,” Young said. “He stayed patient and affected winning in a number of ways.”