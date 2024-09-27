PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GU1ZWTTlXN0xMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZTVlZNOVc3TEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Duke holding freshman out

Conor O'Neill • DevilsIllustrated
Publisher
@ConorONeill_DI

Patrick Ngongba II isn’t practicing because of lingering foot injuries

Patrick Ngongba II, here playing for Team Takeover on the AAU circuit, is out indefinitely.
DURHAM – Duke has been missing one of its freshmen as it started practicing this week, though it’s not entirely unexpected based on his history.

Patrick Ngongba II has been held out because of a foot injury. He had a walking boot on his left foot; he missed most of his high school season last year for a related injury.

“Pat Ngongba is out for the time being, he’s had foot injuries in his high school career,” coach Jon Scheyer said during the program’s on-campus media day. “It’s not about anything that he’s done, it’s just about getting him to his full, 100% productivity on the court where he can move completely pain free and being the level of player that we know he can be.”

Ngongba is one of six freshmen and one of 10 newcomers to Duke’s program. He wasn’t expected to be a starter or fill the biggest of roles, as freshman Khaman Maluach is a 7-2 rim-protector who seems destined to be a one-and-done and Maliq Brown (Syracuse) is a transfer who’s also capable of playing the 5-position.

But without the 6-11, 250-pound Ngongba, Duke’s frontcourt in thinner, at least in the first week of practices.

“I definitely feel like my game has improved since being here,” Ngongba said. “And then, I mean, I definitely want to be on the court out there. But at the same time, my health is more important, so I’m just trying to get better right now.”

