DURHAM – Duke has been missing one of its freshmen as it started practicing this week, though it’s not entirely unexpected based on his history.

Patrick Ngongba II has been held out because of a foot injury. He had a walking boot on his left foot; he missed most of his high school season last year for a related injury.

“Pat Ngongba is out for the time being, he’s had foot injuries in his high school career,” coach Jon Scheyer said during the program’s on-campus media day. “It’s not about anything that he’s done, it’s just about getting him to his full, 100% productivity on the court where he can move completely pain free and being the level of player that we know he can be.”

Ngongba is one of six freshmen and one of 10 newcomers to Duke’s program. He wasn’t expected to be a starter or fill the biggest of roles, as freshman Khaman Maluach is a 7-2 rim-protector who seems destined to be a one-and-done and Maliq Brown (Syracuse) is a transfer who’s also capable of playing the 5-position.

But without the 6-11, 250-pound Ngongba, Duke’s frontcourt in thinner, at least in the first week of practices.

“I definitely feel like my game has improved since being here,” Ngongba said. “And then, I mean, I definitely want to be on the court out there. But at the same time, my health is more important, so I’m just trying to get better right now.”