Duke’s first matchup in the ACC/SEC Challenge won’t be the money maker you might have thought.

But there's some rich history involved nonetheless.

The Blue Devils will head to Arkansas on the second (and final) night of the event, playing at 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 29.

It will be the fifth meeting between Duke and Arkansas, which played in the 2022 NCAA tournament. Duke beat the Razorbacks 78-69 in the Elite 8 that year.

The all-time series is tied 2-2. The first matchup was Duke’s 97-83 win in the 1990 Final Four, and the only regular-season matchup of the series occurred later that year, with Arkansas winning the rematch 98-88.

Arkansas beat Duke 76-74 in the national championship in 1994, which stood as the teams’ last meeting until the Elite 8 game last year.

The ACC/SEC Challenge comes about because the ACC/Big Ten Challenge has ended, with ESPN no longer holding media rights to the Big Ten. The Blue Devils ended the ACC/Big Ten Challenge with a 20-4 record, the best mark of any team by a six-win margin.

Here is the full list of matchups:

2023 ACC/SEC Men's Challenge

Tuesday, Nov. 28

LSU at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Pitt, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Miami at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

NC State at Ole Miss, 9 p.m.

Clemson at Alabama, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Tennessee at North Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

Texas A&M at Virginia, 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Wake Forest, 7:15 p.m.

Duke at Arkansas, 9:15 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Auburn, 9:15 p.m.

Georgia at Florida State, 9:15 p.m.

Boston College at Vanderbilt, 9:15 p.m.