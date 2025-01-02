Ole Miss blows out Duke in Gator Bowl

One team had its starting quarterback and he played until the final minute, while the other team was missing its starter and played one who had attempted one pass this season.

The Gator Bowl went that way, with Mississippi drilling Duke 52-20 on Thursday night at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

Ole Miss senior Jaxson Dart completed 27 of 35 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 43 yards.

Duke (9-4), sans starter Maalik Murphy, turned to redshirt sophomore Henry Belin IV. He was 25-for-44 with 236 yards and two touchdowns; Belin was 19-for-33 in his career entering the game.

Duke trailed by double digits five times in the regular season and came back to take leads in each of those games — against UNC, Georgia Tech, SMU, Miami and Wake Forest. The Blue Devils finished off the comebacks against UNC and Wake Forest and lost the other three.

There was no such comeback magic in the final game.

It was a 24-7 game at halftime and Duke received the second-half kickoff. After each team traded three-and-outs that went backward, the Blue Devils got close to midfield before Belin was intercepted.

That was returned 50 yards for a touchdown by Isaiah Hamilton, solidifying Ole Miss’ runaway win.

The only completed drive of the first half on which Ole Miss (10-3) didn’t score was the one it threw an interception on a fake field goal. Otherwise, drives covering 68, 66, 61 and 75 yards resulted in three touchdowns and a field goal.

The Blue Devils did find some life in the second quarter. That was in the form of an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with an on-the-run Belin throwing across his body to the middle of the field, where a wide-open Javon Harvey was waiting for a 16-yard touchdown.

Belin was 4-for-6 for 67 yards on that drive. He later threw a 20-yard touchdown to Jordan Moore, capping the converted QB’s career with a score in the fourth quarter.