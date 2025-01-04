Blue Devils bludgeon SMU

Duke went on the road to play an ACC team with a nearly identical record.

The Blue Devils returned from Dallas with the most-lopsided victory of what’s now an eight-game winning streak.

No. 4 Duke steamrolled SMU 89-62 on Saturday at Moody Coliseum, dealing the Mustangs their first loss as an ACC member by leading for more than 39 minutes.

The only deficit Duke (12-2, 4-0 ACC) faced was after SMU’s first bucket made it a 3-2 game. The Blue Devils came out hot, hitting five of their first six shots, and rode that efficiency to a 41-32 lead at halftime.

To that point, Duke had 12 assists on 14 field goals and had only committed one turnover.

The Blue Devils turned things up in the second half. That started with nine points by Cooper Flagg in the first 4:05, putting him at 24 in the game — which put him two points shy of his season high.

He stayed at 24, grabbing 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double, and adding three assists and two blocks. Flagg was 7-for-12 shooting and made the only two 3s he took, meaning he’s 21-for-37 in Duke’s last three games, and 5-for-9 from 3-point range.

Duke pushed the lead past 20 with 9½ minutes left on a fast-break dunk by Mason Gillis. The twenty-seven point final margin came after layups by Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba II in the final two minutes.

All of that was without coach Jon Scheyer, who did not travel with the team because of an illness. Associate head coach Chris Carrawell served as acting head coach for the first time.

Flagg was joined in double-figure scoring by Tyrese Proctor and Kon Knueppel, each of whom scored 14. They were a combined 7-for-15 shooting 3s, part of Duke’s 11-for-27 effort. It’s the third straight game, and eighth out of Duke’s 14 games, the Blue Devils have made double-digit 3-pointers. For comparison, last year’s Duke team made double-digit 3s in 12 games.

The rest of Duke’s output was balanced. All nine Blue Devils who played at least 10 minutes scored. All eight of the Blue Devils who played at least 12 minutes recorded at least one rebound and one assist (Evans only played 10).

Sion James had a season-high eight assists, seven of them coming in the first half. Duke wound up with 22 assists on 33 field goals, and finished the game with seven turnovers.