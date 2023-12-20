NEW YORK – Just call it the Ryan Young Game.

One day, when he’s old and gray and has a starting lineup full of grandkids over the house, the Duke graduate student center will be able to tell the young’uns about the night he helped the Blue Devils win a huge December game at their home away from home, Madison Square Garden.

In a tight game with No.10 Baylor with seven minutes to go in the second half, Duke star Kyle Filipowski picked up his fourth foul. The score was tied, and the sophomore went to the bench. Most of the pro-Duke crowd groaned at the call, because they figured it was a huge blow to the Devils to have Filipowski on the bench.

Only, Ryan Young then entered and played maybe the best five minutes he’s played while in Durham. Young’s defensive intensity, passing and rebounding helped Duke to a 9-2 run over the next two minutes that propelled the Blue Devils to a 78-70 win.

It was the seventh straight win at MSG for No. 21 Duke (8-3), and was its best victory of the year by far, especially considering Tyrese Proctor is still out of the lineup.

“Flip should be buying Ryan dinner for what he did down the stretch,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. “To do it in this fashion, at this moment, for Ryan, there’s no question, it’s as big a moment as he’s had here. He was great tonight.”

In the first game all season Duke placed all five starters in double figures, the outcome was very much in doubt when Filipowski picked up his fourth.

But after Ja’Kobe Walter’s two free throws tied it, Young showed his veteran smarts. He made a layup with 5:37 left, putting Duke up 2 (it was also Young’s 1,000th career point), then grabbed two rebounds while playing strong interior defense against Baylor’s Jalen Bridges and Yves Missi.

Young made the play of the game on the offensive end with 4:04 left. Taking the ball at the top of the key, Young seemed to have a clear path to an easy layup.

After driving toward the rim he deftly flipped a pass to Jared McCain (a career-high-tying 21 points) on the right wing. Trading a sure two for a possible three turned out to be a great decision, as McCain swished the jumper to put Duke up 68-61, and send the sellout MSG crowd into a frenzy.

“I knew the corner man would either help off me or stay, and he tried to help,” McCain said with a big smile. “We work hard on sharing the ball offensively and I was able to capitalize.”

Armed with a 7-point lead, Duke salted the game away, with Young making two more free throws to stretch the lead to nine, and Young finished his impact minutes with a steal.

When Filipowski came back in with 3:28 left, the Blue Devils had an eight-point lead, and the Duke fans gave Young a standing ovation. It may have been the most impactful four-point, two-rebound effort in Blue Devil history.