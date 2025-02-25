Duke comeback falls short in mid-week loss to Campbell

Duke gave up seven runs in the first four innings and its rally wasn’t enough to complete a comeback at Campbell on Tuesday, as the Blue Devils’ baseball team lost 9-6.

Duke (4-4) turned to left-handed junior Andrew Healy (0-1) for the start and he gave up five runs on four hits and two walks, failing to get through the second inning. He allowed a solo home run in the first inning and a pair of two-run, two-out singles in the second.

Ryan Calvert followed in relief, pitching 2 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on five hits and a walk. Mark Hindy gave up a run in his only inning of work, and Gavin Brown gave up one run in two innings. Edward Hart was the only pitcher who took the mound for Duke and didn’t give up a run; he pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth.

Duke’s deficit was 7-1 through four innings, its only run coming on an RBI single by Tyler Albright.

The Blue Devils got two runs in the sixth, one on a double by Ben Miller and another on an error. Campbell (3-5) pushed the lead back to six with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.

In the seventh, AJ Gracia drove in a run with a single and Jake Hyde drove in two more with a single. But that was the last of the scoring in the game.

Duke had 13 hits, four walks and two hit batters but stranded 13 runners. The Blue Devils got a pair of two-out singles in the eighth but Gracia struck out to end the inning; in the ninth, Duke had two singles to start the inning, made the first out at third base on a play that involved an error, got a hit batter to load the bases, and then had the game end with a pair of strikeouts.