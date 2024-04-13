Duke won its fifth and sixth straight ACC games by sweeping Pittsburgh in a doubleheader on Saturday. The Blue Devils (26-9, 11-6 ACC) won the games in polar opposite fashion; the score of the first game was 14-4 and it ended after seven innings because of the 10-run rule. Pitt (13-18, 3-14) scored the first three runs of the second game and Duke rallied for a 4-3 win. Through Saturday’s games in the ACC, the results put Duke in a tie for second in the ACC’s Coastal Division with Virginia Tech. UNC has a two-game lead on them, at 13-4 in the league. Here is a recap of each game this weekend:

Duke 14, Pitt 4 (7 innings)

In Saturday’s first game, Duke scored three runs in the second inning and then busted the game open with a seven-run third. Alex Stone led Duke’s offense, going 4-for-5 with four RBI. He and Logan Bravo hit back-to-back homers to lead off the third. The bottom three batters of Duke’s lineup — Wallace Clark, Tyler Albright and Harrison Rodgers — all had two-hit games and scored twice each. Albright and Zac Morris, Duke’s leadoff hitter, both had two RBI. Jonathan Santucci pitched four innings, giving up all four of Pitt’s runs (only one was earned). He allowed four hits and three walks, striking out eight and needing 95 pitches to get through four innings. Gabriel Nard (2-2) pitched what wound up being the last three innings, allowing a hit and a walk, striking out five.

Duke 4, Pitt 3