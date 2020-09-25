Courtside Snapshot: Matthew Hurt
Duke Basketball’s top four returning players from 2019-20 each played important roles, and at times, were critical to some of the team’s wins. Each one of them returns to the team with aspirations ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news