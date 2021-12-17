Catching up with Dereck Lively
Dereck Lively II is the No. 3 player in the current 2022 Rivals150. The 7-foot center rose 11 spots after helping lead Team Final to a Peach Jam Championship. Lively committed to Duke on Sept. 20 o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news