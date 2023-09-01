DURHAM – A year ago, we knew that Vincent Anthony Jr. and Chandler Rivers would play large roles on Duke’s defense, and that running back Terry Moore was in the conversation to get carries in meaningful situations.

All of those came to fruition, along with the unexpected development of freshman walk-on Todd Pelino taking over as kicker in the last half of the season.

Duke isn’t in the same position this year of being reliant on freshmen, though.

“I think above the four-game threshold right now, today, you would probably say Peyton Jones,” coach Mike Elko said on Monday.

There’s the similarity: Duke’s No. 4 running back is a freshman again. Moore moved to safety and the Blue Devils are confident in the rotation of Jaylen Coleman, Jaquez Moore and Jordan Waters (in no particular order other than alphabetical).

Behind them is Jones, the only freshman who’s above the four-game threshold. The 5-10, 201-pound Jones was a January enrollee who stood out early in spring practices and sustained that level through fall camp.

Being fourth in line at running back doesn’t guarantee an impact in early games but, given the typical wear and tear on the position, it’s likely Jones plays a role sometime this season. Terry Moore didn’t have a carry until Duke’s fifth game last season, but he had 57 yards of offense on seven touches against UNC, had 10 carries in the win at Miami, and was a kick returner by the last two games.