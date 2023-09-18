DURHAM – For the first time of the season, we’ll get a look at how well Duke’s brand of football travels, given the Blue Devils’ first road game comes this weekend at Connecticut.

All indications are that No. 18 Duke plays a transferable style.

“We can make football about whatever we want,” coach Mike Elko said on Monday, “but at the end of the day it’s about imposing your will on the team you’re playing.”

Duke is 3-for-3 in doing that this season, having run through Clemson, Lafayette and Northwestern all by at least three touchdowns.

Through establishing this identity of a physically dominant team, Duke has built itself into an intimidating team. That type of team is the one that isn’t likely to be thrown out of rhythm by a raucous road environment, though the first test of that theory when it comes to this team comes Saturday afternoon.

“If you look around the country and you say, ‘Who wins championships?’ You want a consistent recipe, you want to be able to run the ball consistently and pound people,” Elko said, “control the line of scrimmage and play great defense, right?”

Correct. (there’s more)

“We’re fortunate because I think we can be diverse on offense. I think when we have to throw it, we can,” Elko said. “We run a pro-style system. We have the ability to do all of those things, but at the end of the day if can line up and control the line of scrimmage, run the football and pound the football and play great defense, that recipe has stood the test of time in the game of football for a really long time.”