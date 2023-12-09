DURHAM – The losses hurt the win-loss column for Duke.

Moving forward, though, means turning those losses into learning points.

The past week, with the Blue Devils picking up the pieces and regathering, was what they needed — culminating in an 80-56 win over Charlotte on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“It’s been … I’m trying to find the right word. It’s been good for us,” sophomore Kyle Filipowski said. “Just kind of getting kicked in the butt a little bit. I think we’re really trying to find ourselves, learn more about ourselves this past week.”

Focal points leaving Duke’s loss at Georgia Tech a week ago were simple: The Blue Devils (6-3) weren’t tough enough defensively and weren’t sharing the ball on offense.

Those were the characteristics of a five-point loss at Arkansas and that four-point loss in Atlanta.

On Saturday, the 49ers (5-4) shot 40.4% (21 of 52) and had more turnovers (11) than assists (nine). In building a 23-point lead in the first half, Duke had three instances of stringing together three straight defensive stops.

“I’m proud of the response that our team had,” coach Jon Scheyer said. “The last few games, last week, we weren’t good enough. That means everybody, coaches, players, that includes everybody. This week was about getting back to work.

“I thought we had the best week of practice we’ve had so far this year.”

Scheyer said it was on everybody; Filipowski made a point about one specific area.

Ball movement was key and a week of emphasizing it paid off. Ten of Duke’s first 13 field goals were assisted; the Blue Devils had 11 assists in the entire game against Georgia Tech.

“The coaches are putting us in the perfect position to be successful and do what’s right,” Filipowski said. “I think it was more on the players. We weren’t being intentional enough with sticking to the game plan and playing for each other.

“I think there was starting to be more selfish basketball playing there.”