Duke had a five-point lead turn into a 69-64 loss in the final minutes against Kansas in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night.

The No. 7 Blue Devils led 59-54 with 4½ minutes left after seemingly finding their confidence through a rough start against the No. 6 Jayhawks (3-0).

Kansas took a lead on freshman Gradey Dick’s 3-pointer with 2:22 left, and that was answered by Jeremy Roach’s 3-pointer 20 seconds later.

The Jayhawks kept coming, though, with Dick scoring at the basket twice more and Roach being whistled for an offensive foul.

Duke shot 10 of 32 in the first half and was fortunate to only be trailing 33-29 at halftime. The Blue Devils forced 10 first-half turnovers.

Neither team lit things up from 3-point range: Duke was 3-for-21 and Kansas was 3-for-19.

Freshman Kyle Filipowski led Duke with 17 points and 14 rebounds, becoming the first player in program history to record three double-doubles to begin his career. Roach had 16 points, but only one assist and three turnovers — Duke only had eight assists on 24 field goals, relying more on offensive rebounds (19 second-chance points) and dribble drives to create offense.

Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 25 points, and also had 11 rebounds and five assists to lead Kansas. Dick had 14 points and Kevin McCullar Jr. had 12 points and six rebounds.