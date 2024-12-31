Blue Devils put away Hokies

DURHAM – Cooper Flagg picked up two fouls in the first seven minutes. Duke missed its first six 3-pointers, and 10 of its first 11. There was rust for a Blue Devils team that hadn’t played in 10 days.

It still added up to a comfortable 88-65 win against Virginia Tech on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The fourth-ranked Blue Devils (11-2, 3-0 ACC) will take a seven-game winning streak into 2025. They’ve won their last two games by 26 and 23 points over ACC foes — the former being a nice road win, the latter being something of a muscle flex to put away a scuffling VT team.

Most impressive might be that the performances were that similar in spite of the 10 days between Duke’s game at Georgia Tech and its Tuesday game against the Hokies (5-8, 0-2).

“We had two, three good days where we were just able to lock in on us and get better, have some of those summer practices like I’ve mentioned before,” junior guard Tyrese Proctor said. “Obviously had a couple of days to prep for Virginia Tech.

“It was good to just get playing again, close doors and get back to our habits and stuff like that.”

When Duke made its run in the second half, there was some separation — but not much, because when the Blue Devils were scoring on one end, they were being scored on at the other end.

Duke was scoring 1.57 points per possession to start the second half. But its lead only went from the 10-point halftime cushion to 59-44 because VT scored on eight of nine possessions during one stretch.

Toward the end of that stretch and with about 11 minutes left in the game, Jon Scheyer called a timeout to reset Duke’s defense.

Proctor’s third dunk of the game came with a little more than four minutes left, making it a 77-50 score.

“I thought we did a great job of consistently trying to wear them down,” Scheyer said. “Thought we had some good sequences of going defense to offense that helped us.

“We have a lot to improve on, a lot to do. But it’s great to take this first step forward, coming back from break.”