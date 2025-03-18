Blue Devils build big lead, stay ahead vs. UConn

A mid-week blowout won’t make amends for a three-game sweep over the weekend.

It sure accelerates the bounce-back process, though.

Duke’s baseball team scored four runs in each the first and third innings of a 12-2 win against Connecticut on Tuesday at Jack Coombs Field. It comes on the heels of Duke being swept at Stanford this past weekend, and comes before a three-game series at Virginia coming up.

Three of Duke’s (13-9) first four batters singled and the other walked. Hits that drove in runs were from Ben Miller and Jake Hyde in that opening flurry. Tyler Albright sac-bunted in another run, and the last of Duke’s four first-inning runs came in with Macon Winslow’s two-out single.

It wasn’t so station-to-station in Duke’s other big inning.

After an error, walk and single to start the third, AJ Gracia had a sacrifice fly. Winslow followed that with a three-run home run to make it an 8-0 game.

Hyde doubled in a run later; Jake Berger hit a solo homer; Albright singled in a run; and Miller capped Duke’s scoring with a sac fly.

Hyde and Albright were both 3-for-4. Winslow and Miller both had 2-for-4 days.

Duke called on seven pitchers, with Henry Zatkowski taking the biggest burden. David Boisvert started but only recorded one out, and then Mark Hindy finished the first inning and notched a 1-2-3 second.

Zatkowski (2-1) pitched the next three innings. He retired all 10 batters he faced; the only one who reached did so on a dropped third strike.

Max Stammel, Kyle Johnson and Reid Easterly each recorded scoreless appearances. UConn (6-11) scored two runs off of Aidan Weaver in the seventh inning.