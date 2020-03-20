Three prominent storylines

Narduzzi’s best defense yet

2019 was Year Five for Pat Narduzzi at Pitt, and the Panthers finally looked like the defense Narduzzi was hired for after he made his name as defensive coordinator at Michigan State. Now Pitt returns seven starters on defense, including first-team All-ACC performers Jaylen Twyman and Paris Ford, and adds in two would-be starters who missed the 2019 season due to injury. The Panthers had one of the best defenses in the ACC last season, and this year should see the unit be even better.

Improvement needed on the other side

For as dominant as Pitt’s defense was in 2019, its offense was a certified disappointment. Mark Whipple was hired as offensive coordinator prior to the season after Shawn Watson’s offense cost Pitt multiple wins in 2018, but the results weren’t much different; once again, the Panthers were let down by their offense in at least two games - Miami and Boston College - and the team ranked next-to-last in the ACC and No. 114 nationally in scoring. Pitt returns a lot of starters from last year’s offense, but that unit has to get better overall if the team is going to experience a higher level of success.

Pickett’s last stand

It seems like yesterday that Kenny Pickett burst onto the scene with an upset win over then-No. 2 Miami in the 2017 regular-season finale. But that was his first career start, and now Pickett is on the precipice of his senior season; in the interim, he hasn’t exactly delivered on the promise of that Miami win. Pickett has gone 14-13 in his 27 starts since the 2017 finale, and he enters 2020 with quite a bit of weight on his shoulders. He wasn’t the only problem - or maybe even the biggest one - in Pitt’s offense last season, but he’s the quarterback, and as a senior with three years of starting experience, he’s going to be expected to carry the load for the offense in 2020.

Three biggest departures

Kylan Johnson

Johnson came to Pitt last offseason as a graduate transfer from Florida, and he excelled at the boundary linebacker position in the Panthers’ defense. Pitt has not gotten much in the way of play-making ability from the outside linebacker positions in recent years, but Johnson changed that, recording 54 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles last season. The Panthers have built some depth at linebacker, but Johnson could be tough to replace.

Dane Jackson

A three-year starter at cornerback, Jackson was the kind of success story coaches love to sell in recruiting: he was a raw athlete in high school, but through hard work and coaching, he developed into an NFL Draft pick. Jackson was on the all-conference second team last season, and while Pitt rotated corners fairly often in 2019, which provides some experienced depth, he was the best cover corner on the team.

Maurice Ffrench

Mark Whipple is known for feeding the ball to certain players, and last season, Ffrench was that guy. He set the Pitt record for receptions in a single season when he caught 96 passes - and he did it while missing two games. Ffrench wasn’t particularly productive with all of those catches, putting up just 850 yards, but he was the top target in the passing game and now the staff will have to find a new No. 1 receiver. There are some solid candidates, but none of them is proven.