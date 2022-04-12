Amile Jefferson promoted to assistant coach

Amile Jefferson made quite the impression in his first season on a college basketball staff.

Duke announced Tuesday that Jefferson has been promoted to assistant coach by new head coach Jon Scheyer.

The move comes less than a calendar year after Jefferson joined Duke's staff as director of player development. During this past season, Jefferson filled in as an assistant coach at various times when associate head coach Chris Carrawell and former assistant Nolan Smith, whose move to Louisville became official on Monday, missed games for health reasons.

"Having a front row seat for the evolution of Amile's career has been special," Scheyer said through a news release. "His passion, knowledge, and ability to relate to our guys is second-to-none. He played a valuable role for our team this season, particularly in the development of our frontcourt, and this promotion allows him to make an even bigger impact in the years ahead."