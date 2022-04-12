Amile Jefferson promoted to assistant coach
Jon Scheyer promotes from within to fill one of two vacant assistant coaching roles
Amile Jefferson made quite the impression in his first season on a college basketball staff.
Duke announced Tuesday that Jefferson has been promoted to assistant coach by new head coach Jon Scheyer.
The move comes less than a calendar year after Jefferson joined Duke's staff as director of player development. During this past season, Jefferson filled in as an assistant coach at various times when associate head coach Chris Carrawell and former assistant Nolan Smith, whose move to Louisville became official on Monday, missed games for health reasons.
"Having a front row seat for the evolution of Amile's career has been special," Scheyer said through a news release. "His passion, knowledge, and ability to relate to our guys is second-to-none. He played a valuable role for our team this season, particularly in the development of our frontcourt, and this promotion allows him to make an even bigger impact in the years ahead."
Jefferson joined Duke's staff in July of last year, bringing an end to a five-year professional career upon the end of his playing days for the Blue Devils (from 2012-17).
"I'm deeply honored and excited to be here and be a part of this team that Jon Scheyer is building," Jefferson said through a release. "I feel a special bond and connection to Durham, our fans and our entire Duke family. Being here means the world to me.
"I want to extend my appreciation to Coach K for the opportunity to begin my coaching career last year, and I'm grateful for Jon for allowing me continue it.”
The move means Scheyer has one more assistant coach to hire; and it's likely Duke will hire somebody to replace Jefferson as director of player development.