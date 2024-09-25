PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GU1ZWTTlXN0xMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZTVlZNOVc3TEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1GU1ZWTTlXN0xMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Across the Beat: Getting to know UNC

James Madison's Omarion Dollison stiff-arms UNC's Ashton Woods last weekend.
James Madison's Omarion Dollison stiff-arms UNC's Ashton Woods last weekend. (Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports Images)
By Conor O’Neill and Andrew Jones
Rivals.com

Two football teams, sporting different shades of blue, went into last weekend having won their first three non-conference games and needing one more win to enter their ACC opener against each other unbeaten.

One handled its business on the road; the other gave up 70 points at home.

North Carolina is a team in turmoil after a dismantling at the hands of James Madison. Things became worse in the aftermath when it needed to be clarified that coach Mack Brown had not resigned in the locker room after the game.

To get the gist of what’s going on with this UNC team, we’ve enlisted the help of Andrew Jones, publisher of Tar Heel Illustrated on the Rivals network.

Here is our five-part Q&A:

1. I like to start these with a simple vibe check. We don’t need to beat around the bush of the few days for UNC’s program, so what’s the feeling like for this team that had 70 points hung on it and has had to stamp out some extra-curricular media attention in Saturday’s aftermath?

Answer: To your point, they didn’t let any players speak to us after the game on Saturday or this Tuesday, which is our players’ day each week. Mack Brown’s program has always been generous giving access, but this insulation move speaks to the seriousness of the fork in the road the program has reached.

The 70-50 game and aftermath have changed things at UNC, and while in one breath I can say they need the Duke game to get here quickly, at the same time I can say there’s no way this team moves away from the cloud hovering above right now. The last several days have been by far the worst of Mack part two.

Jacolby Criswell unleashes a throw against JMU last weekend.
Jacolby Criswell unleashes a throw against JMU last weekend. (Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports Images)
Advertisement

2. Obviously Max Johnson going down in the season opener was a tough blow. But the surprise is now Jacolby Criswell taking over and seemingly playing well, albeit with a few costly turnovers. How did UNC land on the QB who wasn’t in its fall camp competition?

Answer: Someone has to take the snaps, and they are very fortunate Tad Hudson hit the portal last spring and Criswell was available. He didn’t arrive to UNC until early July, was more than 20 pounds overweight, and was told he wouldn’t get on the field.

But Conner Harrell struggled mightily, opening the door for Criswell, who has already exceeded expectations. He was a 4-star kid in high school, was once considered a future starter, and he has arm strength. He will also take all of the snaps unless he gets hurt.

JMU's Eric O'Neill tackles UNC running back Omarion Hampton during last weekend's game.
JMU's Eric O'Neill tackles UNC running back Omarion Hampton during last weekend's game. (Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports Images)

3. Is there a blueprint to stop Omarion Hampton? Or do opposing defenses simply have to settle with him piling up yardage and focus on limiting other playmakers like the tight ends (Bryson Nesbit and John Copenhaver) and receivers (J.J. Jones and Kobe Paysour)?

Answer: If there is one, JMU may have offered a glimpse at what that is. Hampton ran for 139 yards and three TDs against the Dukes, but he was regularly hit at or behind the line of scrimmage. He got his yards because he’s a beast and as good a running back as I’ve seen at UNC.

Teams can beat UNC with Hampton racking up numbers without the passing game doing much. I’d say limiting the tight ends is the key. Both have been safety valves and taking that away will force Criswell to beat you throwing downfield more. And while he has the arm to do it, he is also incredibly inexperienced and his young offensive line may not be able to protect him for too long against Duke’s pass rush.

4. Seventy points against JMU — more aberration or exposure for a defense that had only given up 47 in the first three weeks?

Answer: The defense was pretty good in the first three games, though it gave up eight explosive plays to Charlotte. But the jury is really out on your question. I don’t think we know, and I don’t think the UNC staff knows.

There is talent and experience on that side of the ball, and some of those guys will be in the NFL. But UNC has produced NFL defenders who played on wretched Tar Heel defenses, so this is an open-ended question right now.

Mack Brown is in the sixth season of his second stint as UNC's coach.
Mack Brown is in the sixth season of his second stint as UNC's coach. (Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports Images)

5. Trying to differentiate this question from the one we started with: Where does this season go for UNC? What I mean is, it’s still a 3-1 team with some players who’d start for every team in the ACC. But it also seems like last week was such a blow that it almost feels like UNC’s ACC opener is a crossroad of its season.

Answer: I hate to use trite phrases, but this might be a fork-in-the-road for the Tar Heels. Or maybe that was during the JMU game when the Heels showed zero leadership or ability to adjust as a G5 steamrolled them on their own field. Then add what happened afterward with Mack, and it feels like there is a leak in the damn now, and it will only get bigger before anyone can plug it.

That was a big blow. Game four, year six, and what happened after. My sense is the team is talented enough to beat Duke, but that would also require Mack Brown to have one of his best weeks ever as a head coach and motivator.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2R1a2Uucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL2Fjcm9zcy10aGUtYmVhdC1nZXR0aW5nLXRvLWtub3ctdW5jLTMiLAog ICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0p OwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRl RWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNC eVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8v IGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdl IGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0 dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50 Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJl c2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUy RmR1a2Uucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZhY3Jvc3MtdGhlLWJlYXQtZ2V0 dGluZy10by1rbm93LXVuYy0zJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwOTImY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEm Y3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBU YWcgLS0+CgoK