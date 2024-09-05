Northwestern coach David Braun was awarded the full-time gig after going through last year with the interim tag. (Photo by David Banks/USA Today Sports Images)

Realignment jokes aside, if you feel like these teams should be in a conference with how often they play, you’re not alone. Duke and Northwestern have played 23 times since 1985; there are eight teams in the ACC that Duke has played fewer than 23 times. The Blue Devils have a five-game winning streak against the Wildcats, but this is hardly the same team that Duke throttled 38-14 last season. Since then, Northwestern is 8-3 with wins over Maryland, Wisconsin and Purdue, and Miami (Ohio) in last weekend’s opener. To learn more about Northwestern, we’ve enlisted the help of Louie Vaccher, publisher of Wildcat Report on the Rivals network. Here is our five-part Q&A:

1. I like to start these with a simple vibe check. Northwestern closed out last season on quite an upswing and opened the season with a 13-6 win over Miami (Ohio) — how’s the feeling for this program? Answer: The arrow is definitely pointing up for Northwestern. The Wildcats went 8-5 last season and won a bowl game, far better than anyone predicted at the start of the year, when their over/under for wins was 2.5. They really lucked out with David Braun, who took over under impossible circumstances and wound up the Big Ten Coach of the Year. Then, the whole community came together to build Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, a temporary home for the next two years that just got approved in March. Saturday’s opener was a spectacular debut for the stadium, which drew rave reviews. The team was less impressive – though Miami was a tough opponent, the defending MAC champions who won 11 games last season. Northwestern’s defense was rock-solid, but the offense looked like a unit with a new coordinator and new quarterback playing in their first game. I think the defense will be the backbone of the team, and the hope is that the offensive develops as the season goes on. The schedule is tough, but I think Northwestern could be a bowl team again this season.

Northwestern QB Mike Wright, right, celebrates during last weekend's game. (Photo by David Banks/USA Today Sports Images)

2. Mike Wright as Northwestern’s starting QB was a little surprising — how did he land in Evanston and what set him apart to win the starting job? Answer: It’s funny: The third time was the charm with Wright. The Wildcats recruited him out of high school and he took an official visit before picking Vanderbilt. Then, when he entered the portal after the 2022 season, Northwestern talked to him again but he ultimately wound up at Mississippi State. This year, with Braun and offensive coordinator Zach Lujan in charge, they finally got their man. Wright is a dual-threat guy who can really run, which is what Lujan favors in his offense. This is Wright’s sixth year of college football, so he’s a seasoned veteran who should be able to get the offense in the right play and put the ball where it’s supposed to be. He beat out redshirt sophomore Jack Lausch, who has thrown just 11 passes in two years as their Wildcat QB.

3. Were there any questions or skepticisms about the Wildcats you had going into the season that were answered and/or alleviated with last weekend’s opener? Answer: I knew Northwestern would have a very good defense this season; they may turn out to be elite. They have a lot of returning starters and loads of experience on both sides of the ball. They also have a couple of playmakers on offense, which is rare in Evanston. The biggest questions to me were quarterback and offensive line. Wright had an up-and-down day against Miami. He really had some problems in the first half, when he fumbled two snaps, including one at the Miami one-yard line that cost them what should have been a touchdown. He also had some miscommunication with receivers. He made a couple of impressive plays on Northwestern’s only touchdown drive, in the third quarter. First, he got outside the pocket, suckered a defender in and then tossed a pass behind the defender to tight end Thomas Gordon for a 33-yard gain. Then, he scored the TD on a 13-yard run. Overall, he went 18-30 for 178 yards passing, and he also led the team with 65 yards rushing. It was a decent debut, but he left some plays on the field. The offensive line did better than expected against a veteran Miami front. They didn’t allow a sack after giving up 51 last season, which was third-worst in the nation. They also got a decent push up front, as the ‘Cats averaged 4.8 yards per carry. However, while Miami’s defensive line was no slouch, they didn’t present nearly the challenge that Duke will on Friday night.

Northwestern's Evan Smith, right, comes down with an interception against Miami (Ohio) last weekend. (Photo by David Banks/USA Today Sports Images)

4. Holding a team to single-digit points registers as impressive no matter who the opponent, I think — what did Northwestern do well defensively against Miami and how repeatable is it against Duke? Answer: Northwestern’s defense looked formidable at all three levels. They completely shut down Miami’s running game, limiting the RedHawks to just 40 yards and 1.7 yards per carry. They were able to get pretty consistent pressure on sixth-year quarterback Brett Gabbert, who was sacked four times and hurried two more. They tackled well, and in the fourth quarter, came up with two interceptions to close out the win. It was a good overall game, and their defensive line stood out, even with three starters or rotation guys injured. I think Northwestern will once again try to shut down Duke’s running game, which struggled last week against Elon. Then, they’ll try to make Maalik Murphy beat them through the air. Murphy has some weapons in the passing game, so getting some heat on him with the pass rush will be critical.

Players warm up before last weekend's game at its temporary stadium. (Photo by David Banks/USA Today Sports Images)