Darian Mensah commits to Duke

Two quarterbacks exit, one enters.

At least, so far.

Duke landed a commitment from Tulane transfer Darian Mensah on Wednesday. The announcement comes within 24 hours of Mensah visiting Duke and taking in the basketball game against Incarnate Word on Tuesday night, during which Mensah stood with the Cameron Crazies for a segment of the second half.

Mensah won’t be able to help Duke in the Gator Bowl against Mississippi — so that’s still a presumptive start for redshirt sophomore Henry Belin IV, the only scholarship QB left on Duke’s roster. This season’s starter, Maalik Murphy, and the second-year QB who ended last season as the starter, Grayson Loftis, both entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Looking to next season, Mensah looks like Duke’s starting QB — though, that could be dependent on a QB battle, much like Murphy and Loftis were in a competition going into this season.

As a first-year starter at Tulane, and as a redshirt freshman, Mensah completed 65.9% of his passes (189 of 287) for 2,723 yards across 13 games (the Green Wave lost in the AAC championship game). The 6-3, 200-pounder threw 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

On the running side of things, Mensah might not be identified as a dual-threat QB — but he had 132 rushing yards.