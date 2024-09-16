A breakout that was just a matter of time

DURHAM – You knew Que’Sean Brown’s name because of one gaffe in Duke’s first two games more than you knew it because he made plays.

That sure wasn’t the case in the Blue Devils’ third game.

Brown caught what wound up being the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s 26-21 win over Connecticut. On third-and-9, Maalik Murphy dialed up the 5-8, 165-pounder for a back-shoulder throw, which he caught for a 20-yard score.

It was the capper on a breakout performance for the redshirt freshman who was Sean Brown on last year’s roster.

Brown had one catch in each of Duke’s first two games, totaling 1 yard. His catch against Elon went backward 3 yards, and there was a 4-yard catch against Northwestern. It was at Northwestern where he muffed a punt, allowing the Wildcats their only touchdown in regulation.

So, an 11-catch, 87-yard performance against UConn jumps off the page as Brown’s moment of arrival with Duke.

In reality, it’s something that came to fruition for a fall camp revelation.

“If you ask anybody on our roster, they would tell you they saw that all August,” coach Manny Diaz said after Saturday night’s game. “He just started making play after play as he got comfortable in the offense.

“I think even the kids on defense, if you ask them, they feel like he was one of the hardest guys to cover on our team in August.”