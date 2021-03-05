Wendell Moore Jr. talks UNC, leadership and more
Wendell Moore Jr. has a memorable history when it comes to playing North Carolina.Most Duke fans will remember Moore’s heroics in Chapel Hill a year ago. A quick look at last month’s box score will...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news