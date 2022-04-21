Wendell Moore Jr. bound for NBA

Wendell Moore Jr. is leaving Duke for the NBA after a breakout junior season.

Moore announced his decision Thursday night and becomes the third Blue Devil to announce his departure this week, joining Mark Williams and Paolo Banchero.

"Words cannot express the honor and privilege it is to wear this Duke jersey alongside some of the greatest names in the history of college basketball," Moore said a news release. "As I announce my intention to enter the 2022 NBA Draft, I can only hope that I've done The Brotherhood proud.

"I've grown so much over the last three years – experienced highs and lows that will shape me for the rest of my life. It has truly been an honor to be a Blue Devil, and although I will miss those moments with my teammates, I will cherish them forever."