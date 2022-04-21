Wendell Moore Jr. bound for NBA
Duke’s junior captain announces he’ll leave to pursue pro career
Wendell Moore Jr. is leaving Duke for the NBA after a breakout junior season.
Moore announced his decision Thursday night and becomes the third Blue Devil to announce his departure this week, joining Mark Williams and Paolo Banchero.
"Words cannot express the honor and privilege it is to wear this Duke jersey alongside some of the greatest names in the history of college basketball," Moore said a news release. "As I announce my intention to enter the 2022 NBA Draft, I can only hope that I've done The Brotherhood proud.
"I've grown so much over the last three years – experienced highs and lows that will shape me for the rest of my life. It has truly been an honor to be a Blue Devil, and although I will miss those moments with my teammates, I will cherish them forever."
After an inconsistent first two seasons of his Duke career, Moore blossomed this past season both as a player and as a leader for the Blue Devils.
He was second on the team in scoring (13.4 points per game), third in rebounding (5.3) and first in assists (4.4). Moore’s shooting percentages climbed to 50% overall (from 41.7% in his first two seasons), and he went from making 26 of 92 3-pointers in his first two seasons combined to shooting 41.3% (52 of 126) this season.
In a November game against Army, Moore recorded Duke’s fifth triple-double in program history with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Moore won the Julius Erving Award this season, which is awarded to the top small forward in college basketball by the Basketball Hall of Fame.
The 6-5, 213-pound wing was also a second-team All-ACC selection and a member of the All-ACC defensive team.
Moore came to Duke as an in-state product, having played at Cox Mill High School in Concord. He was the program’s first Charlotte-area player since Seth Curry.