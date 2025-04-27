Report: Khaman Maluach headed to NBA draft

Duke freshman is a projected lottery pick
Duke’s tallest player from this season’s team is headed to the NBA draft.
Khaman Maluach declared for the NBA draft before Saturday night's deadline, according to this report from the Raleigh News & Observer.
The 7-2, 250-pounder averaged 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this past season. He was one of two players — along with fellow freshman Kon Knueppel — to start all 39 of Duke’s games.
Maluach came to Duke from the NBA Africa Academy and is a native of South Sudan.
Maluach did not have a ranking in the Rivals150 for the Class of 2024 because he was an international player, but he was given 5-star status. He was initially in the Class of 2025 but, like Cooper Flagg, reclassified to enter college a year ahead of time.
Maluach is the final expected departure from Duke. Knueppel and junior guard Tyrese Proctor declared in the same week, and Flagg declared Monday morning. Flagg is projected to be the top pick in June's draft; Maluach and Knueppel are expected to be lottery picks; Proctor's status is more of an unknown, though he could be a first-round pick.
The early entry deadline for the NBA was midnight of April 26. The NBA Draft Combine will be May 11-18 in Chicago, with the lottery to be held May 12.
Ten days after the conclusion of the combine, May 28, is the deadline for college players to withdraw their names from the draft and maintain their college eligibility.
The NBA draft is two rounds — the first is June 25, and the second is June 26. One small note: There are 59 picks this season because the New York Knicks forfeited their second-round pick.