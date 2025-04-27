Report: Khaman Maluach headed to NBA draft

Duke’s tallest player from this season’s team is headed to the NBA draft.

Khaman Maluach declared for the NBA draft before Saturday night's deadline, according to this report from the Raleigh News & Observer.

The 7-2, 250-pounder averaged 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this past season. He was one of two players — along with fellow freshman Kon Knueppel — to start all 39 of Duke’s games.

Maluach came to Duke from the NBA Africa Academy and is a native of South Sudan.

Maluach did not have a ranking in the Rivals150 for the Class of 2024 because he was an international player, but he was given 5-star status. He was initially in the Class of 2025 but, like Cooper Flagg, reclassified to enter college a year ahead of time.