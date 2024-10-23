Advertisement
Published Oct 23, 2024
Watch/listen: New Big J & Little J Show episode
Conor O'Neill  •  DevilsIllustrated
Jordan Mann and Conor O'Neill break down Duke's win over FSU, what's going on with the Blue Devils' offense, how much they can lean on their defense, all while looking ahead to this weekend's game against SMU.

