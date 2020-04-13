Duke basketball's recruiting class of 2020 is as deep and balanced as the coaching staff has had in recent memory. It's similar in that regard to last season's group, which unfortunately did not get the opportunity to see how it would perform on the biggest stage - the NCAA Tournament.

Last week, we debuted our Zoom video interview series with members of the newest class when we spoke with five-star combo guard D.J. Steward.

Today, we bring you four-star forward Henry Coleman, who has been compared to the likes of Shane Battier due to his leadership qualities, high IQ and character and how he will bring a relentless attitude to the floor.

The Richmond, Va., product took time out of his day recently to talk with us about his final high school season, his fellow incoming freshmen, what he expects at Duke and what being a leader means to him.

