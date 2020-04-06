The Duke class of 2020 is deep, loaded with talent and balanced across the board. With three five-star players and three four-star prospects, the Blue Devils will feature yet another group that is likely highlighted by depth next season.

One of Duke's highest rated signees, DJ Steward is fresh off one of the best seasons of anyone in the Chicago area.

The smooth, high scoring combo guard recently joined Devils Illustrated publisher Brian McLawhorn to talk about how his high school season abruptly ended with the COVID-19 crisis, how his game has evolved over the last year, his thoughts on his future freshmen teammates and much more.