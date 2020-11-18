DevilsIllustrated - Vernon Carey Jr. selected by Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets selected Vernon Carey Jr. with the 32nd overall pick (No. 2 in the second round) in the 2020 NBA Draft.





Carey’s selection makes him the first Blue Devil off the board in the Draft. The ACC’s freshman of the year and second team All-American averaged 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds in just 24.8 minutes per game as a freshman at Duke.





The 6-foot-10 big man led the team in field goal percentage, making 67-percent of his shots.





Carey, who weighed in at 270 pounds at Duke, has dropped his weight to 235-pounds, according to his former head coach, Mike Krzyzewski.