Duke freshman and ACC Freshman of the Year Vernon Carey Jr., becomes the third Blue Devil to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Carey, who was expected to be a one and done at Duke was a dominant force for the Blue Devils all season long, averaging 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, while leading the ACC in field goal percentage at .577.

The freshman announced his decision early Friday evening.

“I loved competing with my teammates onto biggest stage in college basketball,” Carey said in his Twitter statement. “We created memories that I will cherish forever. I grew as a player and person, and feel prepared to take that next step. After an incredible season, I am excited to enter the 2020 NBA Draft.”

In addition to earning league freshman of the year honors, Carey was named National Freshman of the Year by the USBWA and NABC, and was a consensus All-American and first team All-ACC pick.

Carey started 30 of Duke’s 31 games, helping lead the Blue Devils to a 25-6 overall record and 15-5 in the ACC.

He, like teammate and fellow draft entrants Tre Jones and Cassius Stanley, expressed his appreciation to the Duke community for the past year.

“I will always appreciate everyone at Duke who invested their time and energy to make me better — Coach K and our coaches, our entire support staff, our managers, the Cameron Crazies and so many others across campus.

“Duke is a special place and you already know I will be back soon to catch a game and support my brothers.

“Thank you again, Duke Nation. Always The Brotherhood.”

Carey has been projected as a mid-to-late first round selection in mock drafts.