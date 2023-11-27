DURHAM – Duke’s football program needs a new coach and the search is “well underway,” per athletics director Nina King, as of Monday afternoon.

King met with media in the Bill Brill Media Center of Cameron Indoor Stadium before a previously scheduled news conference with men’s basketball coach Jon Scheyer.

“First and foremost, I want to thank Coach Mike Elko,” King said. “He worked tirelessly in his two seasons here to truly elevate our Duke football program, and so we are really appreciative of Mike and the work that he did here.”

Duke went 16-9 over the past two seasons. Elko left Duke overnight for Texas A&M, where he spent four seasons as defensive coordinator before he came to Durham.

“Mike and I had great conversations, including into the late hours of last night, relative to the investment, the growth, and the support from this university and our administration for the Duke football program,” King continued. “But given that, we wish Mike and his family all the best in College Station.”

King did not take questions from the media.

Running backs coach Trooper Taylor will be Duke’s interim coach, as he was two years ago when David Cutcliffe and the program agreed to a mutual separation.

King said she met with Duke’s players and staff this morning and has a Zoom meeting scheduled for tonight with verbal commits and their families. Parker Executive Search, an Atlanta-based firm, will be the search firm Duke uses.

For reactions to how those commits are feeling, go to this thread.

“As with our last search, our goal is to find an exceptional head coach to come in and lead this elite group of student-athletes,” King said. “We’ll be thorough in our process and will certainly work swiftly, as we have done before.”

Two years ago, it was a 12-day search before Duke announced Elko’s hiring.

The transfer portal opens for everybody next Monday, but Elko’s departure means Duke’s players can enter a week early. Players on the roster of a team whose coach leaves have a 30-day window in which they can enter.

Here is King’s full statement, via Duke’s social media team.