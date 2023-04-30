Duke didn’t have a player drafted by the NFL for a second straight year, but the Blue Devils are sending a few players to the league as undrafted free agents.

Linebacker Shaka Heyward signed with the Cincinnati Bengals; safety Darius Joiner is joining the Houston Texans; and long snapper Evan Deckers inked a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Heyward played 51 games at Duke and started 41 of them. His 340 career tackles are tied for 13th-most in program history and he garnered All-ACC honors in each of the last two seasons.

The Dacula, Ga., native played 3,400 snaps in his Duke career and graduated in December with a degree in evolutionary anthropology and a certificate in markets and management.