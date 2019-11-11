News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-11 10:21:13 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Trevor Keels talks recruitment

Trevor Keels has strong interest from some of the nation's top programs.
Trevor Keels has strong interest from some of the nation's top programs. (Courtesy of USA Basketball)
Brian McLawhorn • DevilsIllustrated
@BrianRIVALS
Publisher

Duke landed one of the best wings in the class of 2021 when A.J. Griffin announced his commitment last week. That doesn’t mean it’s the end of Duke’s pursuit of other perimeter threats in the class...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}