News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-18 12:39:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Trevor Keels talks game, recruitment & Duke

Trevor Keels is a hot commodity among some of the best programs in the nation.
Trevor Keels is a hot commodity among some of the best programs in the nation. (Associated Press)
Clint Jackson • DevilsIllustrated
Basketball Recruiting Director
@ClintJackson1
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.

Trevor Keels has that type of game that takes a while to appreciate. He may never jump off of the page as an athlete or show that quick-twitch burst to the rim that the video guys love.He probably ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}