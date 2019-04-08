Duke’s 2018-19 season ended a week too soon for the Blue Devils faithful, and in the process, most believed they had seen the last of program’s four starting freshmen.

Monday evening, standout point guard Tre Jones gave Duke fans an early Christmas present, announcing he would return for the 2019-20 season.

Duke announced his decision on social media Monday, just two days after Jones began his tease campaign on Instagram.

Jones, widely known as one of the top defensive players and floor generals in the country, will return to Duke after averaging 9.4 points, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals and just 1.5 turnovers per game as a freshman.

The freshman guard helped guide Duke to a 32-6 overall record and a trip to the Elite Eight.

Jones joins a returning cast that includes Marques Bolden, Javin DeLaurier, Alex O’Connell, Jack White, Jordan Goldwire and Joey Baker. Duke will also feature an incoming freshman class that includes the nation’s No. 1 rated player, Vernon Carey Jr., five-star wing Wendell Moore and sharpshooter Boogie Ellis.