Tre Jones talks Virginia Tech
Duke survived the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament and is now in full preparation for a rematch with fellow ACC representative Virginia Tech. The Hokies pulled off the shocking upset in Blac...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news