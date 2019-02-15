Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-15 15:17:54 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tre Jones talks NC State

Xd1levzapycscb1ygiuk
USA TODAY Sports
Brian McLawhorn • DevilsIllustrated.com
@BrianRIVALS
Publisher

Duke is fresh off a historical comeback against Louisville, and in full preparation for NC State, who comes to Durham Saturday evening.After two huge road wins for the Blue Devils, Mike Krzyzewski’...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}