Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-14 22:41:41 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tre Jones out indefinitely

D8d9nfru9pcva8ev1wex
Mike Krzyzewski and head men's basketball athletic trainer Jose Fonseca tend to Tre Jones.
USA TODAY Sports
Brian McLawhorn • DevilsIllustrated.com
@BrianRIVALS
Publisher

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke started Monday’s game against Syracuse with one key component missing in Cam Reddish. It ended it with two.Reddish was on the floor during warm-ups, but had a sudden onset of fl...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}