Duke sophomore point guard Tre Jones has been named the 2020 ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.





Jones’ accomplishment marks just the second time in conference history a player has swept the league’s top awards, joining Virginia’s Malcolm Brogdon, who did it in 2016.





The Duke sophomore ranks sixth in the ACC in scoring (16.2), second in assists (6.4), fourth in assist/turnover ratio (+2.4) and sixth in steals (1.8). Jones won ACC Player of the Week honors three times this season.





His selection as Player of the Year gives Duke players’ the honor for a third consecutive year, as he joins Zion Williamson and Marvin Bagley III on the list. He also becomes the schools 18th Player of the Year selection.





Jones is also the third Duke player to win Defensive Player of the Year honors, joining DeMarcus Nelson and two-time winner Shelden Williams.