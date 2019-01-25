Tre Jones’ prognosis was rather grim following Duke’s loss to Syracuse.

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski even said in the post-game press conference that Jones would be “out for a while.” Forty-eight hours later, the freshman point guard’s injured shoulder had responded positively to treatment and expectations for a speedy return were very positive.

Today, Duke released a statement indicating that Jones could be back in the lineup as soon as Saturday when the Blue Devils take on Georgia Tech at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

In a tweet from the official Duke Basketball Twitter handle, the athletics department released an update from Krzyzewski, who told play-by-play broadcaster David Shumate that Jones things were looking good for Jones.

“Tre is probable for this game,” Krzyzewski said. “He has really progressed well and hopefully he will be ready to go on Saturday.”

This is certainly good news for the Blue Devils. Though Duke has handled Jones’ absence admirably with wins over Virginia and Pittsburgh, the Blue Devils had a very different look than when Jones is the lineup.

Jones, who leads the team with nearly 5.7 assists and two steals per game, has been widely considered as the Blue Devils’ most important player.