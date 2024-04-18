TJ Power will be the eighth player to leave Duke via transfer portal or the NBA draft.

The 6-9, 216-pound forward played in 26 of Duke’s 36 games this season, scoring 55 points. Power made 15 of 42 3-pointers (35.7%) and had a season-high nine points in Duke’s 29-point win over La Salle in mid-November.

Power is the sixth departing player to enter the transfer portal, joining Jeremy Roach, Mark Mitchell, Jaylen Blakes, Christian Reeves and Jaden Schutt. Roach is also entering the NBA draft process, which is where Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain are headed.

It opens up a fourth scholarship on next year’s roster. The Blue Devils only have three returning players currently — guards Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster announced officially early this week that they would be back, and sophomore forward Sean Stewart is in line to return next season.

Duke has signed a six-player class that’s the No. 1 class in the country, headlined by No. 1 player Cooper Flagg. Duke hasn’t added a player through the transfer portal since Ryan Young and Jacob Grandison two years ago; that much is bound to change in the next few weeks, if not sooner.