Three-star OL commits to Duke

Duke football continued to take advantage and capitalize on visits from their top targets in the class of 2022 on Thursday when Brian Parker II from Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier offered his commitment.

"I'd like to thank my Family, Teammates, Coaches, and the St. X community for helping me become the man I am today," he said on Twitter. "Also I want to thank the Duke Coaching Staff for this opportunity. With that being said I am announcing my commitment to Duke University!"

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman picked up his offer from the Blue Devils just two days ago, and recently concluded a visit to Durham.

Parker, a three-star prospect and the No. 4 rated center in his class, chose Duke over 17 other scholarship offers. Louisville, Pitt, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Marshall and Air Force were among the schools to offer Parker.

Earlier in the week Parker praised five schools in particular, Duke, ECU, Louisville, Pitt and UNC.