The perspective of Neal Begovich

There is an extra coach on Duke’s bench.

Far away from Jon Scheyer and his assistant coaches sits Neal Begovich, the Blue Devils’ reserve forward who’s played 45 minutes over the past two seasons.

Begovich is part of the group that comes in for blowouts — unlikely in Saturday night’s Final Four game against Houston.

It doesn’t mean his role is finished.

From the end of Duke’s bench, Begovich constantly calls out what he sees during games. After timeout huddles break, Begovich positions himself where he can get a word or two of advice into the ears of Blue Devils returning to the court.

In Newark, N.J., last week during Duke’s win over Alabama, that meant making a point to freshman Cooper Flagg.

“He was settling for mid-range jumpers when I know Nate Oats was telling them, ‘We’ll give him those shots,’” Begovich said. “So, he’s telling me at the beginning of the game, ‘They’re giving it to me.’

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, on purpose! Because they don’t want you to get in there and play off two feet and get fouled or whatever.’”

Begovich is the oldest player on Duke’s roster, a sixth-year graduate student. He left Stanford after four years with a major in economics.