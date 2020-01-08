News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 10:13:02 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Jonathan Kuminga Show

Jonathan Kuminga is still weighing his options for his college future.
Jonathan Kuminga is still weighing his options for his college future. (John Wall Holiday Invitational)
Clint Jackson • DevilsIllustrated
Basketball Recruiting Director
@ClintJackson1
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.

Being the top prospect in the junior class has its advantages. You draw sell-out crowds and fill up arenas to such capacity that the fire code won’t allow more spectators to enter. You’ll have your...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}