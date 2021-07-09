Terry Moore talks future role at Duke
Terry Moore committed to Duke at the end of June, and in doing so, he provided David Cutcliffe and his staff versatility.Moore, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound, rising senior from Washington (N.C.) High is l...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news