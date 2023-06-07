Super regional breakdown: Virginia
Blue Devils head to Charlottesville, where they already won a series this year, for a chance to go to Omaha
Duke’s trip to Charlottesville, Va., came at precisely the right time for the Blue Devils and the wrong time for the Cavaliers during the regular season.
Now they’ll meet at Disharoon Park again with a trip to Omaha on the line.
By way of Duke winning the Conway regional and Virginia holding serve in its regional, the two ACC teams will meet again at Virginia for a best-of-3 series that begins Friday afternoon. It means the ACC is guaranteed at least one team makes it to the College World Series, with the only other remaining league member being top-seeded Wake Forest, which plays host to Alabama this weekend.
The Blue Devils won the first and third games of a three-game series in the regular season at Virginia. That came at the end of an April in which Duke took the lead in the ACC’s Coastal Division; it served as a spark for Virginia, which won 10 straight games after that series, including the last six ACC games to win the Coastal.
“We caught them at a good time,” Duke coach Chris Pollard said Wednesday morning. “They kind of had their lull at the end of April, lost a series to Pitt at home and we got them at home. … Over the marathon of the college baseball season, I think everybody has that stretch where you feel like you don’t have it all put together.
“But outside of that stretch at the end of April, they’ve been as good as anybody in the country.”
Duke is playing for its first trip to the College World Series since 1961; Virginia is trying to reach Omaha for the sixth time since first reaching college baseball’s promised land in 2009. The Cavaliers won the 2015 national championship and were in Omaha two seasons ago.
Here is more information about Virginia you’ll need to know for this weekend:
Record: 48-12 (19-11 ACC)
Offensive number to know: 9.1 runs per game, eighth-best in the country and third-best among remaining teams in the tournament.
Defensive number to know: 3.83 ERA, sixth-best in the country.
Key hitters and their numbers:
- Kyle Teel, catcher, third-year. Team-high .423 average, 13 home runs, 64 RBI (both second on team). Slashing .423/.487/.690. Has 30 walks and 33 strikeouts; was voted the ACC’s player of the year. Against Duke this season: 5-for-13, 1 double, 2 runs, 5 RBI.
- Jake Gelof, third baseman, third-year. Team-high 22 home runs and 84 RBI. Slashing .330/.438/.735. Became Virginia’s all-time home run leader in April (has 47 entering this weekend). Has broken the school’s single-season RBI record each of the last two years. Against Duke this season: 2-for-13, 1 homer, 2 RBI, 1 run.
- Griff O’Farrell, shortstop, second-year. Leadoff hitter is slashing .391/.454/.476. Has 16 stolen bases in 18 attempts. Against Duke this season: 4-for-11, 2 runs.
Key pitchers and their numbers:
- Connelly Early, lefty, third-year. Transfer from Army is 11-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings. He’s the only one of Virginia’s key pitchers who Duke didn’t face in the regular season.
- Nick Parker, righty, grad transfer from Coastal Carolina. He’s 8-0 with a 3.78 ERA this season. Had a career-best 12 strikeouts against Duke in the middle game of the series, which Virginia won, and allowed two runs on four hits and a walk in 6 2/3 innings.
- Brian Edgington, righty, grad transfer from Elon. Threw five hitless innings to start last weekend’s regional against Army and is 8-3 with a 3.64 ERA. Duke got eight hits and six runs off of him on Friday night of this season’s series.
All-time series against Duke: Virginia leads 112-69-1.
This season against Duke: Duke won the first game of the series 17-5, turning a 5-1 game through six innings into a blowout; Virginia won the second game 10-2 by holding Duke to four hits and scoring in each of its last five at-bats; and Duke won the finale 7-3 by jumping out to a 6-0 lead midway through the fourth and holding off the Cavaliers.
Here’s the roundup from that weekend.
Extra bases: Virginia is one of three remaining teams in the NCAA tournament that is in the top 20 nationally for both scoring and ERA. The others are Wake Forest and Oral Roberts. … Virginia gave up five runs in its three-game sweep of its regional, which is the fewest runs any of the 16 remaining teams has allowed in the tournament. … Virginia’s only loss since the series against Duke was a 10-2 defeat against UNC in the ACC tournament. The Cavaliers are 13-1 in that span, scoring double-digit runs six times and allowing one or fewer runs five times.