Duke’s trip to Charlottesville, Va., came at precisely the right time for the Blue Devils and the wrong time for the Cavaliers during the regular season.

Now they’ll meet at Disharoon Park again with a trip to Omaha on the line.

By way of Duke winning the Conway regional and Virginia holding serve in its regional, the two ACC teams will meet again at Virginia for a best-of-3 series that begins Friday afternoon. It means the ACC is guaranteed at least one team makes it to the College World Series, with the only other remaining league member being top-seeded Wake Forest, which plays host to Alabama this weekend.

The Blue Devils won the first and third games of a three-game series in the regular season at Virginia. That came at the end of an April in which Duke took the lead in the ACC’s Coastal Division; it served as a spark for Virginia, which won 10 straight games after that series, including the last six ACC games to win the Coastal.

“We caught them at a good time,” Duke coach Chris Pollard said Wednesday morning. “They kind of had their lull at the end of April, lost a series to Pitt at home and we got them at home. … Over the marathon of the college baseball season, I think everybody has that stretch where you feel like you don’t have it all put together.

“But outside of that stretch at the end of April, they’ve been as good as anybody in the country.”

Duke is playing for its first trip to the College World Series since 1961; Virginia is trying to reach Omaha for the sixth time since first reaching college baseball’s promised land in 2009. The Cavaliers won the 2015 national championship and were in Omaha two seasons ago.

Here is more information about Virginia you’ll need to know for this weekend: