This is another one of those ever-since-Mike-Elko’s-introduction-as-Duke’s-football-coach callbacks.

When the first-year coach of the Blue Devils took center stage last December at his first press conference, Elko declared that Duke would not sell itself short — both in caliber of players it recruits and on-field goals.

“We don’t want to sell ourselves short,” Elko said last December.

That point has been reiterated a few times since.

With last weekend’s 45-21 win at Miami putting the Blue Devils one win away from bowl eligibility, and an entire November’s worth of games left on the schedule, it was time for a reminder from Elko — to his team and to those listening in his post-game comments — that just notching a sixth win is enough for this surprise team.

“To get the result that you want going into the bye week just continues to prove to them that they control their fate,” Elko said following last week’s game. “They have the ability to respond to whatever adversity gets thrown at them.

“Now, what I told them in the locker room is we’ve got to rest up, we’ve got to get healthy. And let’s go get greedy in November and let’s see what we can really get done.”

To drive home that point: “Let’s go get greedy in November.” Print the t-shirts now.

Duke is going to emerge from its much-needed off week and play the worst team in the ACC’s Atlantic Division, Boston College, on a Friday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

And then the Blue Devils play host to a Virginia Tech team that’s struggled to find much footing in first-time coach Brent Pry’s debut — that game will be Nov. 12.

You’d figure bowl eligibility will be wrapped up by then. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Duke a 97.7% chance to win a sixth game.

It’s about more than that, though. Duke has an outside shot at winning the ACC’s Coastal Division.

The first task in accomplishing that is for the Blue Devils to win all four November games — no easy task, especially moving past the first two and seeing a road trip to Pittsburgh and a home game against Wake Forest, which is a top-10 team trying to position itself for an Orange Bowl berth.

And if that happens, the Blue Devils need some help. But they might not need as much as you think.

North Carolina has a two-game lead on Duke; the Tar Heels are 3-0 in the ACC. But they also have remaining games at Wake Forest (Nov. 12) and against Pitt (this weekend) and N.C. State (Nov. 25), plus potential landmines in a trip to Virginia (Nov. 5) and home against Georgia Tech (Nov. 19).

UNC’s offense is perhaps the best in the ACC; UNC’s defense is perhaps the worst in the ACC. It creates a recipe for the Tar Heels to be involved in some weird games down the stretch.

Duke also needs Georgia Tech to lose once more in the ACC — in the event both of them win the rest of their games, Georgia Tech would advance to Charlotte’s ACC championship game because of a head-to-head tiebreaker.

It’s all hypothetical at this point, and the most likely scenarios are that Duke wins two or three games in November and notches its first winning season since 2018.

That there exists a potential for a trip to Charlotte, though, at this point in the season provides some perspective on how far along Duke’s program has come in the past year.