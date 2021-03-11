Staff Picks: Duke's top performer against Louisville
Duke took the floor Wednesday with the same level of confidence that it did against Boston College on Tuesday.That meant this had no plans of ending its season to the Louisville Cardinals. In fact,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news